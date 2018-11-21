Thanksgiving Travel Heats Up

Roseville, CA- Falling gas prices in Roseville is always a welcome sign for motorists. With continued pressure on oil prices heading into the busy Thanksgiving travel season, filling up your gas tank continues to trend downward.

“Despite the drops, average gas prices remain well above levels fover past several years”

Sacramento, CA, – Gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.55/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.62/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average Sacramento gas prices on November 18 in Sacramento last five years

$3.07/g in 2017

$2.53/g in 2016

$2.59/g in 2015

$3.02/g in 2014

$3.43/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 47.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 16.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 24.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.54/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/g.

Modesto- $3.48/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g.

Oakland- $3.69/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

