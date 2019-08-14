Country Beer & Wine Roundup Will Feature Local Wineries, Craft Breweries, Food Tastings, Auction

ROSEVILLE – A local all-volunteer effort to pack meals for malnourished children around the world is hosting a special event to raise money to pay for those meals.

The local Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, which has packed more than 4.8 million meals in nine years, is hosting its annual fundraiser to pay for the more than 500,000 meals it expects to pack in October.

The fundraiser will be held at Randy Peters Catering & Event Center at 105 Vernon in downtown Roseville on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are just $40 and each ticket purchased will fund nearly 200 meals to feed malnourished children. Tickets can be purchased via EventBrite or www.sacfmscmobilepack.org

Randy and Lisa Peters, owners of Randy Peters Catering & Event Center, are donating food and service for the evening, which will also feature country music, and live and silent auctions while attendees savor food tastings, desserts, and local wine and craft breweries.

All proceeds will benefit this year’s Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event to take place at William Jessup University, where thousands of volunteers will package nutrient-dense meals to be distributed to needy children around the world. Each meal packed costs 22 cents and will provide a malnourished child with a scientifically designed meal intended to help bring them back to health.

“If we can feed one more child that goes hungry, it’s one more step towards stopping world hunger. Lisa and I want to make a difference in these children’s lives,” says Randy Peters.

This year’s event will feature the following wineries and breweries: Moniz Family Winery, Sera Fina Cellars, Young’s Winery, The Monk’s Cellar Brewery & Public House, Karmère Vineyards and Winery, Mt. St. Joseph’s Winery, Mt. Vernon Winery, Sierra Vista Vineyards and Winery, Sudwerk Brewing Co. and King Kong Brewing.

In addition to the food and drink, there will be a silent auction, live entertainment from country band Moon Glow, and raffles to take place throughout the night.

A wide variety of local companies have donated to the food packing event, including Moseley Collins Law Firm, which for the third year has sponsored 100,000 meals.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit that distributes nutritious, culturally-neutral meals to nearly 70 countries through more than 70 missions and humanitarian agencies. The food is often sent to feed the children of orphanages, schools, clinics, and community feeding programs that contribute to long-term development.

Corporations, civic groups and churches interested in partnering with this year’s Sacramento area MobilePack™ may contact Bill Halldin at (916) 781-0650. For more information, please visit www.sacfmscmobilepack.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Randy Peters Catering and Event Center, please visit www.RandyPetersCatering.com.