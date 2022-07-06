Annual free summer meal program

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) annual free summer meal program launched Monday, June 6, 2022 and will run through July 29, 2022.

Anyone 18 and under can receive free breakfasts and lunches at select campuses in the area without the need for registration.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Participating locations

Participating locations include Antelope Crossing, Barrett Ranch Elementary School, Cirby and Woodbridge Elementary School. To learn more about locations, dates and times, call 916-771-1675, ext. 50248.

About the Summer Meals Program

RCSD’s free Summer Meals Program served 61,039 breakfasts and 84,412 lunches to children in our community in 2020, an increase of more than eight times from the prior year. The Summer Meals Program is made possible through funding from the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2020, the USDA planned to serve more than 200 million free meals to children, helping to alleviate childhood hunger in our country.

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 11,400 preschool through eighth grade students in 20 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations. Learn more at rcsdk8.org.

Related

Roseville City School District – Latest Superintendent Updates