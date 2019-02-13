Applications Accepted Until March 11, 2019

Roseville, CA – Are you a high school junior who wonders if TV shows featuring the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are realistic, what the FBI really does day-to-day, and what it really takes to work for the FBI? If you are a teen currently attending school within the area the FBI’s Sacramento field office serves, you can apply to attend the Spring 2019 FBI Teen Academy to find out. The application is available for download online on the FBI Sacramento Field Office Community Outreach page.

The FBI Sacramento Field Office will host its Spring 2019 FBI Teen Academy at its headquarters in Roseville on Friday, April 12, 2019. All high school juniors-whether enrolled in public, private, charter, or home school–may apply by downloading the application located on the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Community Outreach web page. When complete, the application package includes three mandatory elements: application, essay, and release forms. All applications must arrive at the FBI Sacramento Field Office by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019. Email and electronic submissions are not accepted.

Students chosen for the class spend an informative, interactive day at FBI Sacramento Field office headquarters in Roseville. The class learns about the FBI’s investigative priorities, participates in unique, interactive experiences, and engages directly with FBI personnel. After completing the class, students are familiar with the FBI’s mission and what personal and academic choices one may make to be eligible to become a member of the FBI workforce. Students are also more aware of the threats their communities face, they fully understand the challenges of the online environment, and they are better prepared to mentor their peers.

The FBI Sacramento Field Office serves 34 California Counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Trinity, Yolo, and Yuba.

The FBI Teen Academy is a no-cost experience for students; however, families may incur personal expenses for any travel necessary to attend the class.