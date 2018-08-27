Unseen Levels in Northern Roseville

(PMVCD, 2018)

Roseville, CA,- The most recent round of testing has turned up more West Nile virus-positive dead birds and mosquito samples in northern Roseville. This level of virus activity in this area has not been seen before. The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District has identified new areas of increased risk.

While we continue to collect more data to determine the best response to this increase in West Nile virus activity, we are urging everyone who lives, works, or recreates in the risk area to implement ALL prevention measures, including:

staying indoors during peak mosquito activity times (approximately 5 – 8 AM and 5 – 10 PM)

using an effective insect repellent (containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus) if you have to be outside for ANY length of time. Now is not the time to experiment with scientifically-unproven materials and strategies.

making sure mosquitoes cannot gain access into your home by shutting doors and windows and keeping screens in good working order

eliminating standing water around your home and reporting and standing water areas in your neighborhood

