Explore Historical sites from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, with museums throughout Placer County offering free admission on select dates all summer.

A total of 27 museums and historical sites from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe are participating in this year’s trail tour, now through September 2, 2023.

“Placer County museums are all about experiential storytelling at its best,” said Ralph Gibson, Placer County Museums administrator. “The Heritage Trail offers an excellent opportunity to learn about our rich, fascinating history while exploring our valley, foothills and mountain areas and getting to know the community members who live there.”

A full list of participating museums, free dates, opening hours and activities is available on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour blog.

The Heritage Trail kicked off June 3 at the Sierra College Natural History Museum in Rocklin. It ends Sept. 2 at the Forest Hill Divide Museum in Foresthill and the 20-Mile Museum and History Hub in the Truckee/Tahoe/Donner Summit area.

Fun, family-friendly activities are spread throughout the free weekends, including live music, historical reenactments and much more. Trail visitors are also encouraged to pick up a ‘Get Up and Go’ card at any participating museum. Those who fill the card with stamps from at least eight participating museums will be eligible for a gift basket drawing.

Those who are unable to attend a Heritage Trail day can visit them during their regular hours of operation and still get their Get-Up-And-Go cards stamped. All museums have free admission on their Heritage Trail Day.

Students entering K thru 12th grade in the fall of 2023 can enter for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a Kindle Fire or backpacks full of school supplies by completing a student scavenger hunt card, which is available at participating museums.

2023 Schedule

June 17th – Bernhard Museum, and Benton Welty Schoolroom

June 24th – Maidu Museum & Historic Site, Roseville Telephone Museum, and Roseville Historical Society Carnegie Museum

July 8th – Loomis Basin Historical Society at the Loomis Library and Community Learning Center, Griffith Quarry Museum, and Rocklin History Museum

July 15th – Golden Drift Museum, and Colfax Area Heritage Museum

July 22nd – Placer County Museum, Gold Rush Museum, and Western States Trail Museum (Placer County Visitor’s Bureau)

August 5th – Summit Tunnel Conservation Association Hike

August 13th – Gatekeepers Museum, and Watson Cabin

August 19th – Museum of Truckee History, Truckee Railroad Museum, and Truckee Old Jail Museum

August 26th – Placer County Archives and Collections Facility and DeWitt History Museum

September 2nd – Donner Summit Historical Society’s 20 Mile Museum and History Hub, and Forest Hill Divide Museum**

