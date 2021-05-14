Concerns over persistent dry conditions

Roseville, CA- Given the Governor’s Executive Order declaring a statewide drought this week, Roseville encourages customers to reduce their water use voluntarily by 10 percent. This action will allow us to preserve storage in Folsom Lake, minimize water supply impacts as we approach the fall and winter months, and safeguard obligations Roseville and other water providers have made to protect the environment and the Lower American River.

“Our water supplies are reliable and diverse given our long-term investments and partnerships and can meet the needs of our customer base today,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director of water. “The persistent dry conditions have the potential to impact storage over time in Folsom Lake that could affect regional water supplies and water needed for the environment. Because of this, we are encouraging customers to take action now.”

Customers can make small changes in their household water use to achieve this suggested reduction. Much of this can be accomplished in customers’ yards, where most household water use occurs in the Sacramento region-and especially during the summer months. Additionally, customers can reduce irrigation runoff and fix leaks inside and out to achieve significant water savings. Specific tips can be found here.

“In addition to our call for water conservation, we will increase our groundwater use to offset surface water this summer,” Bigley added. “We prepare for times like these and will leverage our more than 15-year investment in groundwater this year by turning our groundwater wells on as a prudent measure to preserve water levels at Folsom Lake.”

Roseville will use its six groundwater wells to meet customer demands partially. Groundwater usage will allow us to offset between 8 and 20 percent of surface water from Folsom Lake, which can keep lake levels high, be used elsewhere in the region, and is an approach to meet our commitment to the environment.

Roseville is committed to ensuring reliability now and into the future by expediting key projects that will increase access to surface and groundwater supplies. Through our partnership with Placer County Water Agency, we are working actively to develop new pipelines and expanded interties that will allow us to convey water from the upper American River to reduce reliance on Folsom Lake infrastructure.

We have planned additional groundwater wells over the next five years to double the number of wells we currently have online. Given drought conditions, we plan to expedite two groundwater well projects within the next 18 to 24 months to bolster groundwater capacity. This will increase our ability to access more groundwater in dry conditions or bank water in times of plentiful surface water supplies.

Customers interested in finding ways to reduce their use, schedule a Water Wise House Call, or learn more about rebates can visit www.roseville.ca.us/savewater or visit bewatersmart.info for additional water-saving information.