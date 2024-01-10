“Temporary” surcharge to become permanent under proposal

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville Electric Utility long known for providing the most affordable and reliable electricity in the region is proposing a pair of rate hikes that would see prices jump 18% within a timespan of just 7 months. The first proposed 9% hike would hit consumers on June 1 of this year with an additional 9% increase on New Year’s Day 2025.

The City of Roseville cites “skyrocketing fuel prices, increased operating costs including materials and labor, renewable energy compliance regulations, and a loss of revenue from the state.” A “temporary surcharge” approved in 2022 would become a permanent base rate increase next year.

Double digit hikes

Roseville Electric has faced major revenue shortfalls in previous years and double digit hikes are not unprecedented. Roseville is among a small, elite group of full service cities. Roseville residents and business owners often cite the lower cost and reliability of electricity as a factor in choosing to live and do business in the community.

A series of informational workshops that will also address customer questions will be available in both virtual and in-person workshops.

Public Workshop

Virtual Rate Proposal Workshop

January 25, 2024 @ 6 p.m.

Microsoft Teams Live

Meeting Link

In-Person Rate Proposal Workshop

February 8, 2024 @ 6 p.m.

Roseville Electric Customer Service Center

116 S. Grant St., Roseville

