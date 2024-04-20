Commitment to Safety

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Electric Utility has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2023. The utility earned Gold Status in the category for utilities with 250,00 – 999,999 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

“I am proud to work for an organization that is dedicated to taking safety to the highest level,” said Kevin Kiger, Roseville Electric Utility Safety Officer “It’s rewarding to have our staff acknowledged for their efforts in maintaining a save work environment for everyone.”.

More than 160 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards for 2023. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2023.

Metrics used

The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2023, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“Roseville Electric Utility is proud of its safety record,” said Dan Beans, CEO and Director of Roseville Electric Utility.

“This award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members go home safe to their families every day.” Dan Beans, CEO and Director

“In our industry, safety has to be top of mind all day every day,” said Scott McKenzie, Chair of APPA’s Engineering and Operations Conference safety track and Senior Director of Member Training & Safety at AMP Inc. “These honored utilities have demonstrated a commitment to safety that runs through every aspect of their organizations.”

Annual awards

The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.

