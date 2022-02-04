According to recent SmartAsset Study

Roseville, Calif.- Businesses know a good investment when they see it. And Placer County continues to draw those businesses, ranking 4th in California for counties with the most incoming investments. A recent SmartAsset study evaluated investments in business, real estate, government and the local economy to determine the ranking.

Placer County ranked high in the number of businesses established over a three-year period, marking 8.5% growth compared to the state average of 3%. When looking at business growth alone, Placer rose to second among California’s counties, just behind Riverside (8.7%).



Inflation-adjusted Gross Domestic Product growth and local residential real estate market investment also contributed to the area’s high marks.

Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties rank first through third, respectively. Nearby Sacramento County is eighth on the investment list.