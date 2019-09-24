Convenient disposal options

Roseville, CA- Drop off your dead batteries at participating Roseville locations or call the City of Roseville for a free pickup at (916) 774-5780.

Remember: Avoid causing a spark by taping the ends of old batteries with clear tape before disposing of them at one of our locations or calling for free curbside pickup.

City drop off locations: The city has easy locations to make it convenient for you to get rid of old batteries. So save your old batteries and, next time you are out and about, take them with you so you can drop ’em off!