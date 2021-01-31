Placer County locations, requirements & appointments

Roseville, CA – Placer County Health Division is currently conducting vaccine clinics in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and throughout locations in Placer County. Please review the following criteria and requirements issued by the county below.

The Placer County Public Health Division is currently conducting vaccine clinics for:

• Health care workers in Phase 1A priority groups (Tiers 1-3)

• Placer County residents 65 and older in Phase 1B

• Education, childcare and emergency services workers employed in Placer County in Phase 1B

If you do not meet these criteria, please do not attempt to make an appointment. Proof of Placer County residency and age are required for age-based groups; proof of employment in Placer County is required for employment-based groups. Please also have your appointment date and time on hand when you arrive.

If you show up for an appointment and are not from an eligible group above, you will be denied a vaccine. If you show up without an appointment, you will be denied a vaccine.

Available Clinics

Select from the links below to make an appointment or find information.

Appointment availability is based on limited vaccine supply and may change frequently so check back on this page often. To stay broadly informed about vaccine availability and progression through the vaccination phases, residents can visit the Placer County website at www.placer.ca.gov/vaccine; text PLACERVACCINE to the number 898211 to receive text alerts from 211; and subscribe to Placer County’s newsletter.

@ the Grounds

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678

Clinic hours

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Closed for lunch 12 – 12:45 p.m

12:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m

Gate closes at 2:45 p.m. MUST be in line before 2:45 p.m. to receive a vaccine. Please do not arrive excessively early to appointments as this can unnecessarily create lines. Please stay in your car until your appointment time.

Fairground FAQS

1.Is it drive through or walk up?

The fairgrounds clinic is walk up, primarily due to the location combined with the requisite 15 minute observation period that is required after someone receives a vaccine. There is a ramp for accessibility. The clinic is held in Jones Hall and attention is paid to distancing and ventilation in the building. Masks are required.

2.Are there lines at the fairgrounds clinic? If someone has a hard time standing for long period of time, what can they do?

Because the clinic is by appointment the lines are quite short – about 10 minutes from the door or 30 minutes from the gate. The lines are distanced and masks are required. If someone has difficulty standing, they can talk to a clinic staff member upon arrival to arrange a chair.

3.When are new appointments added/when should I check the website?

New appointments are added based on vaccine availability. Placer receives its vaccine allotments weekly and the amounts have been variable. When new appointments are available, they are most often posted late in the week. Text PLACERVACCINE to the number 898211 to receive text alerts when large batches of new appointments are made available.

4.How do people sign up for second doses?

The county will be contacting people by email to direct them to the Placer site when it is time for their second dose. Given the variability of vaccine supply, and ensuring people get their second doses on time, we cannot schedule clinics more than a week in advance. While individuals can get their second dose at another location if they choose, as long as it is from the same manufacturer (Pfizer or Moderna) as the first dose, it is preferred to receive both doses at the same location.

5.If someone has difficulty with the registration system or does not have computer access, where can they go?

The county is using the state’s PrepMod software for registration and understands that the non-dynamic nature of scheduling in this system has been frustrating for many. The state is expected to launch a new registration software by the end of January, and it is our hope that this system will be more user-friendly.

We are establishing partnerships with community organizations who can help clients with technology challenges navigate evolving vaccine information.

6.What if I see messages in the registration links for the county that indicate only Phase 1a is eligible, not 65+ or others?

The state’s PrepMod software is in the process of updating web portals to reflect 65+ eligibility (the county does not have access to edit this language). Eligible residents in this category may proceed making an appointment and ignore messages to the contrary.

7.Can someone sign up for an appointment at the county clinic even if they have insurance through another provider?

If someone is an eligible member of a regional health system (Kaiser, Sutter, UC Davis, etc.) we encourage you to check with your provider first. Many multi-county entities such as Sutter and Kaiser receive vaccine allotments that are separate from the county’s. However, if you are unable to book an appointment and there are appointments available through the county, you can book through the county.

8.What do I need to bring with me to my appointment?

Proof of residency and age are required for age-based groups; proof of employment in Placer County is required for employment-based groups. Please also have your appointment date and time on hand when you arrive.

Examples of acceptable documentation include:

Proof of age (for 65+) such as:

Driving license

California ID card or REAL ID card (from the DMV)

MediCare card

Social Security card

Military ID

Passport

Medical document/records from medical provider, clinic, or doctor

Membership card for a seniors only organization

Any official document that includes name and date of birth

Proof that you live in Placer County (for 65+; must show your name and address) such as:

Driver’s license

California ID card or REAL ID card (from the DMV)

Library card

Post- marked letter

Utility bill

Vehicle registration

Vehicle insurance

Voter registration confirmation

Rent receipt or lease or letter from landlord

School or employment document

Court document

Tax, Bank or insurance document

Post Office change of address confirmation

Letter or document from a Faith-based organization, shelter, non-profit institution with the name/address of issuing organization

Membership card – Union, YMCA, store club card, fitness center, community or neighborhood association, apartment building association

Proof that you work in Placer County (for employment-based groups such as education, childcare, emergency services, etc.; must show your name and business name or address) such as:

Employee badge with photo

Professional license AND a photo ID

Payment stub with your name AND a photo ID

Letter from employer with verification AND a photo ID

For second dose appointments, please bring your white vaccine record or electronic vaccine record card AND a photo ID.

9.Can I arrive early?

Please try to arrive shortly before your appointment. Arriving earlier can create unnecessary lines.

If you do arrive early, please remain in your car until your appointment time.

Vaccine Appointments

Reminder: Do not register if you do not meet eligibility requirements. Any individuals who register but fall outside current eligibility requirements (health care workers in Phase 1A and Placer residents 65+, or education, childcare and emergency services workers who are employed in Placer County) will receive a cancellation email.

Date Appointments February 1 Clinic is Full February 2 Clinic is Full February 3 Clinic is Full February 4 Clinic is Full



Second Dose Appointments Only for those who received 1st Moderna dose with Placer County on January 8, 2021 or earlier. If you did not get your first vaccine with Placer on those dates, appointment will be cancelled. Recipients will receive a direct email. Check Spam/Junk folders as invitations may be there.



February 4Check your emailFebruary 5Check your email



Safeway Pharmacy

In-store COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

Placer County Public Health is partnering with eight Safeway pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A Tier 1, 2, and 3 priority groups as well as county residents 75 and older.

Register for an appointment at a Safeway Pharmacy of your choosing by clicking on the corresponding link below. There is a unique link for each store. Click here for instructions on how to make, modify and cancel appointments. Bring your medical/prescription insurance card to your appointment (Safeway will bill your insurance company a small administration fee). Click link and fill out the Immunization Consent Form AND the CDC pre-vaccination screening form before the appointment. Bring your workplace ID or other documentation indicating employment in a Phase 1A Tier 1, 2, or 3 occupations, or documentation of your residency and age if 75 and over and a Placer County resident. Persons who cannot demonstrate employment or age-based criteria will be denied vaccine at this time.

Below are the details for the in-store clinics:

Clinic will start on 1/12/21 and continue until 2/26/21 (or until further notice)

Clinics will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (lunch break from 1-2 p.m.)