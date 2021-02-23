Wednesday from Noon to 5:30 pm
Roseville, CA- On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from noon to 5:30 pm, Vitalant Sacramento will be conducting a community blood drive in Roseville at the Grounds.
“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.”American Red Cross
What are the different types of donations?
Whole Blood
This donation collects about a pint of blood and is the most common way to give blood. A whole blood donation usually takes about 10 minutes; the entire process takes about an hour.
Power Red
This donation collects red blood cells but safely returns the donor’s platelets and plasma to them. Power Red donors must meet certain eligibility requirements. The entire process takes about 1.5 to 2 hours
Plasma
Platelets
Covid Plasma
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma. This special blood plasma contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and each donation could help up to four people still fighting COVID-19.
Source Plasma
This donation collects plasma that’s used for the development of plasma-based medicines like immunoglobulins, albumin and coagulation factors.
All blood donations tested for COVID-19 antibodies
Map & Directions
@the Grounds Placer County – 700 Event Center Drive
700 Event Center Drive
ROSEVILLE, CA, 95678
Open 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM