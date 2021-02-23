Wednesday from Noon to 5:30 pm

Roseville, CA- On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from noon to 5:30 pm, Vitalant Sacramento will be conducting a community blood drive in Roseville at the Grounds.

“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.” American Red Cross

What are the different types of donations?

Whole Blood

This donation collects about a pint of blood and is the most common way to give blood. A whole blood donation usually takes about 10 minutes; the entire process takes about an hour.

Power Red

This donation collects red blood cells but safely returns the donor’s platelets and plasma to them. Power Red donors must meet certain eligibility requirements. The entire process takes about 1.5 to 2 hours

Plasma

Platelets

Covid Plasma

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma. This special blood plasma contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and each donation could help up to four people still fighting COVID-19.

Source Plasma

This donation collects plasma that’s used for the development of plasma-based medicines like immunoglobulins, albumin and coagulation factors.

All blood donations tested for COVID-19 antibodies

Map & Directions

@the Grounds Placer County – 700 Event Center Drive

700 Event Center Drive

ROSEVILLE, CA, 95678

Open 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

