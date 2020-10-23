Shopping and Cosplay at Family-Friendly Swap Meet

Roseville, CA- Where else can you dress up like Darth Vader, snap a socially-distanced photo with Harley Quinn and browse through thousands of pop culture memorabilia? Well, the answer is Roseville Comic-Con Swap Meet, which will be coming to the Roebbelen Center on Sunday.

Presented by Sac-Con, Roseville Comic-Con will bring together all fandoms for one incredible day of shopping and cosplay. With the physical layout of the event spread out across the expansive Roebbelen Center, Roseville Comic-Con will provide the same “nerd” experience but with all the safety.

With Sac Comic-Con’s exponential growth over the past 30 years, Founder Dan Houck wanted to bring a similar concept to Roseville. With ample space to social distance in the Roebbelen Center, Houck said there is excitement in being able to safely continue what is a growing tradition in Roseville Comic-Con Swap Meet.

“Any chance for comic book, toy and anime fans to get out of the house and safely interact with other fans is a much-needed reprieve,” Houck said. “The Roseville Comic-Con Swap Meet is using the entire facility, with over 150 socially distanced exhibitor/artist tables, special celebrity guests and food trucks. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans to purchase comic books, toys, anime, original art/prints and all things pop culture. There’s also a chance to meet celebrity guests, show off their cosplay or Halloween costumes in a safe manner.”

100+ vendors

From collectible Funko dolls, anime memorabilia to thousands of comic books, Roseville Comic-Con’s 100-plus vendors will have something for everybody. Special guests will also include: voice actress Leah Clark; actor Austin Tindle; creator of THE WARREN HOPE Scott “Fuzzy” Joseph; and original Red Power Ranger Austin St John.

With social distancing guidelines for vendors enforced by the event organizer, Roseville Comic-Con aims to make the day’s event as safe as possible.

In addition, @the Grounds will have its SAFE. CLEAN. HEALTHY. Campaign underway, which has established guidelines for guest safety and comfort. To learn more about @the Grounds efforts to make our guest’s return as comfortable as possible, visit atthegrounds.com/safe.

Entrance and Parking Fees

Roseville Comic-Con will be held Sunday, Oct. 25., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for guests of all ages is $10. @the Grounds parking is $10 per vehicle.

The Roebbelen Center is located at 700 Event Center Dr., Roseville, CA 95678. Please use the entrance off of Junction Boulevard and follow instructions from parking attendants.