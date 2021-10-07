Shopping and Cosplay at Family-Friendly Swap Meet

Roseville, CA- Roseville Comic-Con Swap Meet returns on October 24, 2021 at the Roebbelen Center , formerly the Placer County Events Center.

Family-friendly show will delight long-time fans and newbies alike with an amazing line-up that includes some of the top talent in the comic book industry.

Vendors

There will be dozens vendor tables of merchandise, art and collectibles.

Spaces are 10’x10′ with a table and 2 chairs provided. No tablecloths will be provided. There will be space between dealers and wide aisles to accommodate for social distancing.

Spaces are $100 each, payable at the show. Space will be limited due to Social Distancing.

Entrance and Parking Fees

The hours are 10am-5pm

Admission is $10 per person, Children under 8 are FREE.

Parking is $10 per vehicle.

The Roebbelen Center is located at 700 Event Center Dr., Roseville, CA 95678. Please use the entrance off of Junction Boulevard and follow instructions from parking attendants.

For more information, visit http://www.rosevillecomiccon.com/