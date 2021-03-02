Ability to remain open in a modified traditional model

Roseville, CA- As we begin the third trimester of the 2020-2021 school year, I still can’t believe how quickly time has passed, even while the pandemic itself has felt like an eternity. At the beginning of this school year, our priority was to open our doors and to safely remain open for our students.

The Roseville City School District is one of very few districts in our state that has been able to remain open in a modified traditional model while not contributing to our community’s outbreaks of COVID-19. In the face of much uncertainty, obstacles, and quarantines, the teamwork of our community has gifted Roseville’s children with the support required to remain open.

So, how did we accomplish this and how do we continue on this path?

● The Roseville City School District Board of Education was steadfast in their resolve to return children to in-person instruction as soon as it was safe.

● The voice and advocacy of our labor groups to return to in-person instruction in a safe and healthy manner, following all of the CDPH guidance.

● Through collaboration with the California Department of Public Health, Cal/OSHA and our local agencies, we developed a comprehensive reopening plan with a layered approach to safety and mitigation measures. This has allowed us to remain in compliance and remain open.

● Our families, teachers, staff and students remained committed to these guidelines to ensure each other’s safety, therefore allowing us to safely offer 5 hours of in-person instruction, 5 days per week.

● The thoughtful use of CARES Act funding to create the Champions Academy and reduce in-person class sizes.

● We understood the responsibility we had to drive down the community COVID-19 infection rate to open our schools safely – and we’ve not let off the gas.

● Thankfully, our educators are now eligible to receive their vaccines in Phase 1B Tier One. With each vaccinated staff member, we step that much closer to a traditional schedule.

Strength of Roseville community

At this time, all school districts in Roseville are able to offer in-person instruction for over 30,000 students, an accomplishment nearly unmatched by any other California city. I truly believe that this accomplishment is due to the strength of our Roseville community, along with the dedication and support of the many families and staff who have made this possible. All of these efforts will become part of the fabric of our 151 year history as a district, built upon an unshakeable teamwork that drives us to bring our best into the classroom each day.

To our teachers and staff–thank you! Our families will remember your extraordinary efforts for years to come.