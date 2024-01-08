Here’s to 2024…and 94 more!

Roseville, Calif.- As we usher in 2024, a new year brings a sense of renewal, opportunity, and the chance to build upon the foundations of success we’ve established as a close-knit educational community. Once we return from winter break, we have 94 days left to make the most out of this school year. That’s at least 94 opportunities to challenge oneself, learn something new, master a skill, improve our performance, and seek connections.

Sometimes the toughest part is just showing up or getting out the door, but once that happens… so does the magic. With each day spent in class, RCSD students build self-confidence, strong social skills, the ability to think critically, and problem solve on their own. There are myriad reasons why students miss school such as illness, transportation issues, and family vacations to name a few, but the greatest determinant of good attendance is the support and encouragement of parents/guardians and families.

Planning ahead

In 2024, make a point to encourage your child as they embark on each new day. “You’ve got this! I’m proud of you!” and other uplifting phrases can help your child feel good about themselves and their attendance. Also, frequently take a peek at our District calendar so you can plan according to holidays, days off from school and minimum days. View and download the calendar below to help plan your way through the last half of the school year:

Next year!

Did you know we’re already planning for next year? You can too! View the calendar below to view our recently approved 2024-25 school year calendar:

Online student registration

Additional planning for our next school year includes the opening of student registration! We’re eager to welcome new and returning students to the RCSD family during the January 22, 2024 – February 16, 2024 priority registration window. Our littlest RCSD Champions in Transitional Kindergarten will have been born between September 2, 2019 – June 2, 2020 and are highly-encouraged to be fully potty trained by the first day of school. Our newest IB students will enjoy a full immersive program at Sargeant Elementary and Eich Middle School, without the need for entrance exams or tuition.

Our young artists, scientists, mathletes, readers, dancers and everything in between are welcome to begin their enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year at https://www.rcsdk8.org/student-registration. We can’t wait to be part of your child’s growth and evolution next year!

Here’s to a year of growth, discovery, and shared accomplishments. May 2024 be a chapter in our educational journey that we look back on with pride and satisfaction.

Wishing you all a successful and enriching year ahead!

Derk Garcia, RCSD Superintendent