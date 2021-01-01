Kindness Challenge, Student Registration & Transfers

Roseville, CA- Just when I was getting the hang of dating things “2020,” it’s 2021. As time marches on, and while we still have our feet firmly planted in the current school year, we’ve begun to focus on planning for 2021-2022.

In talking with district leadership and families about what gets us excited about RCSD, we’ve discovered something special – great things happen here. The quality of our education and variety of programs, the commitment of our educators and the enthusiasm of our students. These elements have built this district, and we invite more families to be part of something great. Join us!

Registration & Transfers

New student and returning student registration opens January 5, 2021, while the inter/intra-district transfer window opens January 4-29, 2021.

Kindness Challenge

One of the greatest things that happens here? Kindness. You may have noticed the Kindness Challenge making its way through RCSD’s social media. Through the fog of the challenges presented to us in 2020, kindness shone brightly in our community. This has inspired us to encourage more good deeds and human connection – challenging our community members and families to lend a helping hand, write a thank you note or reach out to a new friend. How have you challenged your student to spread a little kindness lately?

Tommy Apostolos Fund

The Tommy Apostolos Fund is living proof of how important it is to show kindness. Its annual holiday shopping for RCSD students in need demonstrates how our community stands together year after year, despite the challenges we face. In December, volunteers took to the aisles of Kohl’s in Roseville to select items for children in need. For the very first time since 1988, our students were unable to shop alongside these volunteers, but received their items at school to adhere to health and safety guidelines. Thank you to the Tommy Apostolos Fund and all the volunteers for supporting students when they need it most.

We have much to be grateful for, and I look forward to seeing our community continue to come together and rise to the occasion in 2021.

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District