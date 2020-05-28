Latest updates from Superintendent Derek Garcia

Roseville, CA- As I write this article with two weeks left in the school year, we are living in a time that will look much different from when you’re reading it. What will school look like next year, based on future guidelines from the State of California? Are we moving closer to transitioning into Phase 3? What does our District budget look like in the year ahead? Have our children gone stir crazy-(er)? Our District doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but here’s what we do know:

We know that we are grateful for our #RCSDChampions, each and every one. We celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8, and it was a much-needed chance to reflect on our appreciation of the educators who have poured their heart and soul into their digital classrooms. I hear stories of teachers spending hours on Zoom, checking in with students, being introduced to a student’s favorite toy, and watching a student practice the indoor cartwheel they’ve been working on for weeks. This special connection between student and teacher transcends computer screens.

Our staff is dedicated, and so are the families who have had to become homeschool teachers. Parents and caretakers are spending hours learning new concepts and ways of learning right alongside the students, while often managing other children, careers and a house that I’m sure has laundry waiting to be folded and a meal waiting to be prepped.

Summer Meal Program

Some families may even be finding it challenging to provide meals for their children amid job loss, financial uncertainty, and a break in the supply chain. This is what makes our 2020 Summer Meal Program more critical than ever before. Beginning June, breakfasts, and lunches will be available at select RCSD campuses Monday through Friday for all children 18 and younger. In 2019, our summer meal program provided 18,102 meals, and while we’re expecting an increase in need this summer, you can rest assured we are up for the challenge. For more details on locations, dates, and times, please visit rcsdk8.org/nutrition-services.

The coming school year

As I am writing this, I wish I could offer more insight into how the COVID-19 crisis will be impacting the 2020-2021 school year. Our District is working closely with state officials, Placer County Health, and the Placer County Office of Education to make the best decisions for our children, staff, and community within the future guidelines. Whether we are given the green light to open classrooms in August, or we’re told to stay the digital course, you can be confident in our commitment to providing the highest quality education, resources, and support to all of our students and families. You can also trust that when we do get any information, we will be conveying it to families and staff right away.

Sincerely,

Derk Garcia

Superintendent

Roseville City School District