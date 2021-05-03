Gratitude for the unsung, everyday heroes of public schools

Roseville, CA- When I was a young student (once upon a time), I was impacted by positive experiences and mentors who inspired me to become an educator. Public education is meaningful to our students and our community, and it’s because of the special folks who make up a school district such as our own.

Each year during the first week of May, the Roseville City School District celebrates Staff Appreciation Week, giving our school community a chance to honor the staff members that keep the wheels turning each day. To say that our staff members have gone above and beyond this year is an understatement. Through the twists and turns of a modified traditional schedule, frequently updated changes to California Department of Public Health guidance, and a roller coaster of starts and stops, there has been one constant in our lives – the commitment and genuine care for students that each of our staff members displays across the district.

The Maintenance and Facilities Department has worked ’round the clock to ensure student and staff safety; our Nutrition Services Department has kept Roseville students 18 and under fed for free; Technology Services supported distance learning while juggling several platforms used throughout the year; our certificated, classified, and administrative staff has rolled with more punches than any of us expected and continue to deliver quality education despite near-insurmountable challenges. RCSD staff members are special; they’re the best of the best, and I consider myself lucky to work alongside such a capable group of professionals.

It takes every one of us, working together as a well-oiled machine, to serve the students in our district during a historical moment in public education. A moment that came without warning and without a blueprint or manual. Thank you for being part of the village that raises our children, advocating for education, encouraging students to find the spark inside themselves that reminds us that we can get through even the toughest of times if we band together.

During the month of May, I hope you find a chance to show your appreciation to our staff. Perhaps ask your student(s) who has positively impacted them at school and why. Begin a conversation about what it means to thank those who care for us and how we can show our appreciation.

With gratitude,

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District