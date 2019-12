Family-friendly holiday fun in downtown Roseville

Roseville, CA- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled to take place December 5, 2019 from 6:00- 8:00 pm.

Experience an old fashion celebration and holiday cheer with decorating cookies, visiting with Santa, kids activity zone, music, food and celebration.

Christmas Tree Lighting takes place rain or shine.

Roseville Town Square