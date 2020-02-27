Proceeds to Benefit Point Break School Intervention Programs

ROSEVILLE – More than 20 local community leaders will put on their chefs’ aprons and go head-to-head in a special chili cook-off to benefit a local anti-bullying program for middle and high schools.

The 2020 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off will be held on Friday, March 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, featuring great chili, cornbread, desserts, auction and raffle prizes.

2019 Chili Champ – Tyler Mentink

The chefs will include Placer County Supervisors Bonnie Gore and Kirk Uhler, Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi, Roseville Councilmember Scott Alvord and Bruce Houdesheldt, Sierra College Trustee Carol Garcia, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, longtime TV/radio personality Paul Robins, Roseville City School District Superintendent Derk Garcia, Roseville Joint Union High School District Trustees Julie Hirota and Andrew Tagg and many more.

Benefits Anti-Bullying

Proceeds will benefit local schools that will have the opportunity to participate in a Point Break Anti Bullying Workshop.

“We greatly appreciate the support we’ve received from the community over many years,” said Dan Palmer, Executive Director of the anti-bullying campaign Point Break. “Today, more than ever, we need to reach as many students as possible. When bullying occurs, not only does it have devastating long term effects on children as they grow older but we believe we can make a big difference in stopping such destructive behavior before they harm themselves or others.”

Tickets

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.RosevilleChili.com, calling (916) 857-0660 or visiting us on Facebook at 2020 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-off. There is no cost for children 8 and under to attend.

Sponsors

The event would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors. Our lead sponsors this year are: Second Core Foundation; Westpark Communities; JL Construction; and John & Marlena Sprague.

Other sponsors are:

Habañero Pepper sponsors: Marques Pipeline and Lund Construction. Serrano Pepper sponsors: Windermere Real Estate; Wildlands; Teichert Construction; Jeff & Tiffany Jones; Auburn Constructors; Sutter Health Foundation; Tri Point Homes; The Canel Companies; DeSilva Gates Construction; SunRidge/Coldwell Banker.

The Chefs