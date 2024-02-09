Couple charged, arraignment set

Roseville, Calif. – Today, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against 37-year-old Kimberly Blakley and 37-year-old Cory Blakley in connection to a recent child death case.



Specifically, the District Attorney’s Office filed murder, torture, child cruelty and child endangerment against the defendants.

Recently, Roseville Police and Fire personnel responded to a Roseville home regarding a medical aid call. Tragically, officers located an unresponsive minor child. Despite extensive efforts, the child did not recover and was declared deceased at the U.C. Davis Medical Center.

After an investigation, Roseville Police Department arrested both defendants.

One defendant appeared in court, while one defendant refused to leave the holding cell to appear in court. At the hearing, a public defender was appointed for one defendant and a private attorney was retained by the other. The arraignment was continued to Friday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 20.

The defendants will be held at the Placer County jail without bail.