Measure B funds help construction move forward

Roseville, CA- The Roseville City Council approved funding and awarded a construction contract for Central Park at its November 20, 2019 meeting.

While there have been construction funds available for an additional phase since 2016, maintenance of the park is an expense of the General Fund. Prior to the passage of Measure B, the General Fund was stressed resulting in the delay of adding more amenities to maintain.

Due to EngageRoseville feedback, the City Council prioritized additional maintenance funding for the next phase of Central and Crabb Parks since both citywide parks were delayed due to concerns about additional maintenance costs.

Crabb Park is under construction now and Central Park construction begins in Spring 2020 with an estimated completion in late 2021 (weather-permitting).

Central Park is located behind Nugget Market on Fairway Drive. The park is just over 20 acres and was originally dedicated in 2009 following the completion of phase 1 construction.

Current park amenities include sports fields, a shaded picnic area, a school-aged playground, a half-court basketball, a spray ground and the Mike Shellito Indoor Pool.

Amenities being added include: