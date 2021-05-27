Defying the Odds, Roseville Teen Thrives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Each year, Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada identify a “champion” in their local community to represent kids treated at their children’s hospital. This year, Casey Dyke of Roseville has been named CMN champion for UC Davis Children’s Hospital through 2021.

Dyke was in utero when doctors told his parents a crucial heart valve was missing. Just days after birth, he had his first heart surgery. By the time Dyke was 4 years old, he had four complex heart surgeries. His parents estimate that he spent a year in the Pediatric Cardiac and Intensive Care Unit (PCICU).

Now 16, Dyke has been able to live a regular life with the help of CMN donors, his UC Davis Children’s Hospital care team and his parents, Michael and Gina, who are proud their son is the 2021 champion.

“It’s amazing that a boy born with the odds against him can go on to have such a normal life. I’m extremely grateful for what UC Davis has done for him.” Gina Dyke, Casey’s mother

The family has spent years advocating for the charitable needs of sick and injured children in UC Davis Children’s Hospital’s 33-county service area. Now, their son can tell his own story.

“We are so excited to have Casey as our champion,” said Michelle Tafoya, program director of Children’s Miracle Network at UC Davis. “The Dykes have been dedicated to saving and improving children’s lives since Casey was a toddler. Now, by sharing his own experience, Casey can continue that legacy of giving back by inspiring people to support sick and injured kids just like him.”

The CMN Costco campaign runs through May 31.

Children’s Miracle Network at UC Davis

UC Davis Children’s Hospital is a proud member of the 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and one of only 9 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in California. With more than 120 board-certified physicians in more than 30 subspecialties, UC Davis Children’s Hospital offers families a comprehensive range of pediatric services.