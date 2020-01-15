Roseville, CA- Is your cardboard piling up? The City of Roseville provides several convenient cardboard recycling drop-off points around town for residents.

A reminder to flatten your boxes and do not include trash. Note: The City of Roseville is no longer recycling Styrofoam. It may be disposed with your regular weekly trash.

Roseville cardboard recycling locations

Maidu Park

550 Maidu Drive

Ray Lockridge Park

2601 Eureka Road

Galleria Blvd and Berry Street

Saugstad Park

100 Buljan Drive

Washington Blvd (across from @Grounds)

Mahany Park adjacent to Bear Dog Park

1565 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Westpark Dr. (street behind Westpark High School)

4475 Westpark Drive