Roseville, CA- Is your cardboard piling up? The City of Roseville provides several convenient cardboard recycling drop-off points around town for residents.
A reminder to flatten your boxes and do not include trash. Note: The City of Roseville is no longer recycling Styrofoam. It may be disposed with your regular weekly trash.
Roseville cardboard recycling locations
Maidu Park
550 Maidu Drive
Ray Lockridge Park
2601 Eureka Road
Galleria Blvd and Berry Street
Saugstad Park
100 Buljan Drive
Washington Blvd (across from @Grounds)
Mahany Park adjacent to Bear Dog Park
1565 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Westpark Dr. (street behind Westpark High School)
4475 Westpark Drive