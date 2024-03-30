Annual Volleyball Tournament expected to draw thousands

Roseville, Calif. – A fast-growing club volleyball tournament for girls will bring more than 5,000 athletes and fans Saturday (April 6) and Sunday (April 7) to the Roebbelen Center in Roseville, generating a $1.3 million spike in revenue for Placer Valley.

Hype Nation’s third annual Capital City Clash starts 8 a.m. Saturday and continues through Sunday afternoon located @the Grounds, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. Admission is $30 for a two-day pass, available online or in person. Parking is $10 per day.

About 165 girls’ teams – from Arizona to Washington state – will compete in the two-day tournament. A few Sacramento-area clubs, including Aspire Volleyball in Folsom, will also participate.

Competing against some of the best

The tournament is open to Junior Volleyball Association and USA Volleyball clubs, a benefit for athletes and coaches looking to compete against some of the best 12- to 18-year-old players – and teams – on the West Coast.

“They would never see some of these teams,” said tournament organizer Troy Helton, a Hype Nation Partner and Director of the Ethos Volleyball Club in Nashville, Tenn. “We think it’s better for everyone.”

Many West Coach clubs and coaches agree, as the Capital City Clash has almost doubled the number of teams participating during the past three years.

Roseville, a tournament destination

“It’s great competition that brings a lot of teams from outside the area,” said Chas Konopka, Director and Coach of Club Uptempo in Chico and volleyball coach at Chico High School. The club plans to bring half of its eight teams to the tournament. “Players get to see what else is out there. It’s also a great venue to see what tournaments can look like.”

A large majority of the teams are from outside the area, and will generate an estimated $1.3 million economic boost for Placer Valley, from booked hotel rooms to meals at restaurants and shopping at stores.

“The Capital City Clash just keeps getting bigger and better, and greatly benefits businesses in the community during what is often a slower season for tourism. It also helps showcase Placer Valley and the Roebbelen Center.” Kim Summers, CEO Placer Valley Tourism / @the Grounds.

A magazine ad for the Roebbelen Center – a 160,000-square-foot center than can accommodate 24 full-size volleyball courts – caught the attention of Helton a few years ago. The Capital City Clash is the only one of Hype Nation’s 60 tournaments on the West Coast.

“We had to start from scratch, but we’re headed in the right direction,” Helton said of the Capital City Clash. “We always want to provide a good, quality tournament.”

The tournament allows Sacramento region and Bay Area players to compete against some of the best teams on the West Coast – and maybe catch the attention of college coaches or recruiters.

“California has some top-notch clubs and players,” Helton said. “The sport is really growing.”

Fast growing sport

Indeed, volleyball is among the fastest-growing high school girls’ sport nationwide, outpacing basketball and soccer, according to multiple reports. Almost 500,000 girls compete in volleyball, either at the club or high school level – or both.

“Volleyball is about camaraderie,” said Konopka, who will bring almost 50 athletes to the Capital City Clash. “It’s worrying about your side … and a lot of teamwork.”