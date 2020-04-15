Roseville Small Business Stabilization Program aids local businesses
Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville has selected 111 local businesses to receive zero-interest secured loans from its $1 million Roseville Small Business Stabilization Program. Loans will help small businesses with the economic impacts of COVID-19 and save 1,092 jobs.
The City received more than 276 applications. The applications were reviewed by a panel of city employees and external partners after they met program qualifications. Qualified businesses were awarded loans on a first-come, first-served basis. Micro businesses with five or fewer employees received a maximum of $5,000. Small businesses with six to 25 employees received loan amounts determined by the number of full-time equivalent employees, for a maximum of $20,000.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy. These loans are a lifeline during a time of unprecedented disruption.”Roseville Mayor, John B. Allard II.
Businesses may use the funds to cover day-to-day operating expenses such as payroll, lease or mortgage payments, materials, supplies and services.
“My family and I have worked very hard to build this brand as many other small businesses have. It’s awesome on so many levels to know the City has our back and acts fast. Thank you for being a good partner…so many small businesses will benefit from this,” said Chando’s Tacos owners, Chando and Karla Madrigal.
Loans for the Roseville Small Business Stabilization Program come from the Citizens’ Benefit Fund, which was established in 1993 following the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital. The proceeds were placed in a trust and a portion of the interest earned each year is made available for grants with the purpose of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Roseville. This is the first time small businesses have received loans from the fund.
This program is in addition to the $10 million the City invested in small-business development through the Roseville Advantage Financing Program. Loans are available to Roseville small businesses through American River Bank, First Northern Bank, Five Star Bank, and River City Bank. Visit roseville.ca.us/AdvantageFinancing for details.
Loan recipients
- Youngs Real Estate/ Holiday Mortgage $5,000
- Arabian Lee Law Corporation $5,000
- Mas Mojica Architecture $5,000
- Stonecrest Law Firm $5,000
- Chapman Monument Co. $5,000
- Time and Space Boutique and Gatherings $5,000
- Titan Brazilian Jiu Jitsu $5,000
- Paul’s Safe and Lock $5,000
- Abundant Roots LLC $5,000
- The Studio Coworking $5,000
- Supercuts $5,000
- Lady Luck Hair Studio $5,000
- Patriot Off Road, LLC $5,000
- ProActive Acupuncture $5,000
- Capitol Physical Therapy $5,000
- Schuch Technologies Inc DBA Roseville Numismatics $5,000
- Prime California Homes & Lending, Inc $5,000
- Arthur S. Kwan DMD & Sally P. HSU, dds Inc. $5,000
- Best Cleaners $5,000
- Sterling Shears LLC $5,000
- Tintpros $5,000
- Gold Country Massage Therapy $5,000
- Spotlight Music Lessons LLC $5,000
- Terra Cottage LLC $5,000
- Massage & Esthetics by Amy Webb $5,000
- Premier Graph‐x Inc. $5,000
- William C Daniels D.M.D. Inc. $5,000
- Big Spoon at the Fountains $5,000
- Threads $5,000
- Be Smart Better Foods Deli $5,000
- ARE Group, Inc. $5,000
- All The Way Fit $5,000
- Beechum Realty Group Inc dba Neighbors Home Realty $5,000
- Shane R Panter DDS Inc $5,000
- Mark Vespoli $5,000
- Edge Salon LLC $5,000
- Bravo One, Inc. $5,000
- Mongolian BQQ Roseville $5,000
- Fountains Dental Excellence $5,000
- Opera House Saloon $5,000
- The Dazzling Dawg Groomer $5,000
- Vernon Street Grill and Deli $5,000
- Ashen Company, Ltd $5,000
- Ryan Pereyra dba RPM National $5,000
- Forward Signs $5,000
- ALTECK, INC dba Alpha Dog Products $5,000
- Diamond Heating and Air $5,000
- Next Level Dance Center $5,000
- Lux Beauty Lounge $5,000
- CALTAC Security $5,000
- Lenna Bright, DMD $5,000
- Lamonte & Associates $5,000
- G & K Hershco, Inc. $13,440
- Randy Peters Catering & Event Center $20,000
- Just Better Cars $20,000
- Pacific Street Café $11,520
- Axis Concepts $11,520
- NixTaco $20,000
- Monks Cellar $20,000
- Bill Smith Photography $20,000
- Stice Lock & Security, Inc. $7,680
- Dental Designs of Roseville $8,960
- La Provence Restaurant and Terrace $20,000
- Tighten It Spa $7,040
- Nuyo Frozen Yogurt $8,960
- Porter and Porter $11,520
- Wetzel Pretzel $10,240
- Ryan Brothers Chimney Sweep $7,680
- The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness $10,240
- Fourscore Coffee $7,680
- Klemin Inc dba Faces365 $8,320
- Daisuke Bannai DDS, Inc. $11,520
- Fitness MD, LLC $12,800
- House of Oliver $15,360
- Arena Softball LLC DBA Arena Softball $10,240
- Shahbod Khodai DDS, Inc. $10,880
- Ultimate Exposures, Inc. $15,360
- Dance Hall Investors, Inc. $12,160
- Action Camera $8,320
- Drybar Roseville $20,000
- Buds Fabricare Inc $12,800
- Sacoiffeur, LLC Refine Men’s Salon $15,360
- JAMAX Entertainment LLC BounceU Roseville $16,640
- KYPARK, INC. DBA Vitality Bowls $7,680
- Promote Me, Inc. $7,680
- CBC Rustic Designs LLC $8,960
- Back Forty Texas BBQ $20,000
- Chando’s Tacos $19,200
- Tribe Salon and Spa LLC $10,880
- Northern California Dance Conservatory $19,840
- Pho Hang Restaurant $11,520
- Q1227 Restaurant $20,000
- L an D $8,320
- Shamrock Restaurants Inc $15,360
- Range Kitchen & Tap $20,000
- Pro‐Groom, Inc. $10,240
- Trocadero Club LLC $8,960
- Archuleta Advisors LLC $12,800
- All‐Around Kids, Inc. $20,000
- High Noble Safe Company $10,240
- Dirt Busters Full Service Car Wash $20,000
- RentPros Inc. $20,000
- Roseville Internal Medicine $14,720
- John’s Auto Care $7,680
- Carmelita’s Roseville Inc $16,640
- Gooseport $14,080
- Tayu Investment Dba Happy Day Spa $8,960
- Sevan Yergatian dba Oak Family Dental $7,040
- Bad Bakers Inc. $16,640
- Antique Trove, Inc. $18,560
- Almassy Group dba The Sandwich Spot Roseville $7,680