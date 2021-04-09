$250,000 services giveaway in South Placer County

Roseville, CA – Following an incredibly difficult year for countless local businesses, Roseville Today is proud to announce a local complimentary giveaway of business services.

Being offered exclusively online to businesses located in the following South Placer communities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, the total value of services offered exceeds $250,000.

-- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring. -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring. -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville! Now Hiring -- Roseville Today Premium Sponsor --

» Roseville!

“We sincerely hope local business owners take advantage of this complimentary, no strings attached promotion.” Todd Schofield, Publisher

“It’s been an extraordinarily difficult year for so many and we want to support the communities that have generously supported us for 19 years. It feels more important than ever to make sure it’s something that is extremely practical and useful. The entire process takes most people under 4 minutes online and we’ve done our best to make sure the requirements are as minimal as possible. It’s really designed to be a hassle-free and super-fast experience.”, says owner Todd Schofield.

Businesses who take advantage of this offer will receive a 100% free featured listing on Roseville Today for an entire year.

This offer is open to businesses located in Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln.

Simply e-mail us in the contact form below using your business email address (for verification), we’ll reply with a link for you to enter your business info and that’s it. You’re done.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Minimal data is required and is handled in accordance with our strict privacy policy.

About Roseville Today

Roseville Today is a small, locally owned and operated business since 2003, located in Roseville, California. We proudly serve local businesses and communities throughout California and western United States.

Roseville Today is not affiliated with any print newspapers, mainstream media outlets or corporate entities.