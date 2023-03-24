Sensory-friendly fun for the season

Roseville, Calif.- Come out to Maidu Community Center in Roseville this March 29th for springtime traditions and family fun! The City of Roseville has scheduled several times to come out and enjoy the fun! Schedule your visit online below.

Sensory Friendly Bunnies and Baskets welcomes all families with children with autism and other special needs. Kids can enjoy the time-honored tradition of visiting the bunny and creating spring time crafts in a welcoming environment for everyone to feel understood and accepted.

Register Online

To register, click on the time below that best fits your family’s needs.(External links open to City of Roseville)

