Attention Roseville & Rocklin Business owners!

Roseville, CA – Lock in the biggest discounts ever on Roseville Today. Gearing up for our 19th year online, Roseville Today is helping local businesses roar back in 2021 with 60% OFF our most popular services.

Reaching upwards of 150,000 unique monthly visitors, there’s never been a better time to join Placer County’s Premier Website. Take advantage of these popular services with the following coupon codes.

Featured Events – 60% OFF (reg price)

Coupon Code: E20

Go » https://www.rosevilletoday.com/product/single-event-listing-highlight/

Annual Signature Service – 60% OFF (reg price)

Use Coupon Code: S20

Go » https://www.rosevilletoday.com/product/annual-signature-service/

3 Simple Steps

1- Click on the service you’re interested and Add to Cart

2- Enter corresponding Coupon Code, Click Apply

3- Checkout

You’ll receive a Welcome E-mail with all your account details!