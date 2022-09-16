Prizes for Kids and a Chance to Win a Bike!
Roseville, Calif.- On Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Downtown Roseville, the City of Roseville and local sponsors will take part in the annual BikeFest from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Vernon Street Town Square.
Bring your bicycle and helmet to Roseville’s free family bike safety event.
Enjoy bike obstacle courses, riding demonstrations, helmet fittings, and free bicycle safety checks from local bike shops.
Kids attending will receive prizes and have a chance to win a bicycle!
DID YOU KNOW?
Roseville has over 100 miles of trails. This cyclist friendly city is renowned for its well maintained and extensive network of paved, shared-use bike paths that interconnect neighborhoods and community parks.
BikeFest
Oct. 8, 2022 in Roseville
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Vernon Street Town Square
Bicycling in Roseville
- Learn more about the Safe Routes to School program.
- Find out more about bicycling in Roseville.
