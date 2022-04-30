FREE Big Trucks Summer event returns

Roseville, Calif.- Big Trucks Summer will be held Thursdays in June from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Each FREE Big Trucks Summer event will feature truck demonstrations, truck exploration, games and activities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet utility employees and learn about utility services and programs. Please make a note of all the events and their dates and locations.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center in Mahany Park, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd:

Thursday, June 2 – Pipescope and Vactor Trucks

Thursday, June 9 – Electric Line Trucks

Maidu Regional Park, 1550 Maidu Dr:

Thursday, June 16 – Vactor and Dump Trucks

Thursday, June 23 – Garbage Trucks

