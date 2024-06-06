Popular annual event at Mahany Park

Roseville, Calif.- Big Trucks Summer will be held Thursdays in June from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m at Mahany Park. Each FREE Big Trucks Summer event will feature truck demonstrations, truck exploration, games and activities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet utility employees and learn about utility services and programs. Please make a note of all the events and their dates.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Big Trucks Summer 2024

Roseville Utility Exploration Center in Mahany Park, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd:

June 13: Navigate the complexities of wastewater and discover how we maintain smooth operation of the city’s pipes.

June 20: Explore the world of waste management and recycling with our waste services utility.

June 27: Ignite your curiosity with the electric utility and learn how it powers Roseville.

Map & Directions

Join this FREE event and witness these mighty machines in action. The first 500 guests (children) to arrive at each event will receive a free BIG TRUCKS trucker hat! With live demonstrations, interactive games, and engaging activities, everyone is sure to be amazed by the power and capabilities of utility trucks. Arrive early, as parking fills up quickly!

related