Farmers market style at Vernon Street Town Square

Roseville, Calif.- What makes a happy mom on Mother’s Day? Happy kids, loads of strawberry treats and fun! We are back. Well, kinda.

We aren’t having our normal festival this year, this Mother’s Day weekend will be more like a free street fair with lots of strawberries and strawberry treats, the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant, the Strawberry Shortcake eating contest, an adult beverage garden, vendors, community stage performances and strolling entertainment.

Berry Fest

Event Address: 311 Vernon Street #2, Roseville, CA 95678

Date/Time: May 7- 8, 2022, 10am-6pm, Mother’s Day Weekend

Admission:

Admission: FREE

Garage Parking: FREE

Vernon Street Parking: FREE

Atlantic Street parking: FREE

Website: berryfest.org

Information: 916-787-0101