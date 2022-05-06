Farmers market style at Vernon Street Town Square
Roseville, Calif.- What makes a happy mom on Mother’s Day? Happy kids, loads of strawberry treats and fun! We are back. Well, kinda.
We aren’t having our normal festival this year, this Mother’s Day weekend will be more like a free street fair with lots of strawberries and strawberry treats, the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant, the Strawberry Shortcake eating contest, an adult beverage garden, vendors, community stage performances and strolling entertainment.
Berry Fest
Event Address: 311 Vernon Street #2, Roseville, CA 95678
Date/Time: May 7- 8, 2022, 10am-6pm, Mother’s Day Weekend
Admission: FREE
Garage Parking: FREE
Vernon Street Parking: FREE
Atlantic Street parking: FREE
Website: berryfest.org
Information: 916-787-0101