Improving ecological, recreational, and aesthetic features

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville sits within a watershed that is home to a network of seven creeks that flow through our community. These many miles of tributaries and streams are home to fish and wildlife as well as serve as a place for recreation and other beneficial uses – including fishing, walking, trail running and more.

Sometimes Mother Nature needs assistance to reinvigorate waterways and restore them to a more natural state. As a result, Roseville is beginning restoration efforts along Dry Creek adjacent to Saugstad Park this month as part of a proposition 1 environmental restoration grant.

This creek is the crown jewel of Roseville, providing an abundance of year-round recreation options. This improvement project will enhance habitat within Dry Creek by protecting and improving ecological, recreational, and aesthetic features on this section of the creek.

Once done in the next six to eight weeks, improvements made will help the water flow more naturally, significantly reduce erosion, and provide much needed area for fish species, like salmon, to spawn and grow to make their journey out through the delta.

Things to consider when around the trail: