Opportunity of Lifetime for Local Band
Roseville, CA- Vista Kicks, whose members attended Woodcreek High in Roseville will be opening for the Rolling Stones at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.
Roseville Today will be onsite for the August 18th performance.
“We’re extremely grateful for this opportunity – biggest day in Vista Kicks history! We’ll see you out there.”Vista Kicks
The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour 2019 was recently rescheduled due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery. The Stones tour kicks off June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Vista Kicks- Marceline
