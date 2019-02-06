Team Celebrates 17th Year for Head Shaving for Wonderful Cause

Roseville, CA- It’s time again…for the Bald and Beautiful Team to show their shine and shave their heads at the upcoming Annual St. Baldrick’s event. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville from 12 noon – 4 PM at Center Court.

With the generous help and support of the Roseville/South Placer community the perennial favorites were the Roseville area’s top fundraising team in 2018 with over $20,000 raised.

Good fun for a terrific cause! We ♥ it!

17th Year of Shaving

2019 marks the group’s 17th year of shaving at the annual St. Baldrick’s event. This year will be another great group of shavees–Roseville City Councilmember John Allard, former Roseville Councilmember Dr. Tim Herman, Planning Commissioner Bruce Houdesheldt, Father Christopher Flesoras from St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church and most importantly the Co-founder of Keaton’s Childhood Alliance, Kyle Raphael. Also joining us this year are our Honorary Team Barbers-Robert Dugan from PCWA and Francisco Castillo from UP!

The Bald and Beautiful Team would like to thank everyone who help’s support the fun for worthwhile cause.ank you all very much for your consideration–we truly appreciate it.

Bald and Beautiful Team in Roseville

Bald and Beautiful Team #121932



To get involved or add your support, check out https://www.stbaldricks.org/teams/mypage/121932/2019#menu

Come down and join the fun in Roseville, March 2, 2019.

About this Event

Be a hero for kids with cancer!

Join this St. Baldrick’s event, and whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer, or donate, we hope you’ll be a part of the excitement!

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Get involved and you’ll be giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers!