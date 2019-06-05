Landlord-tenant training workshop June 19th

AUBURN, Calif. – Continuing their commitment to creating affordable housing solutions, Placer County and City of Roseville are co-hosting a landlord-tenant training workshop June 19 in North Auburn.

“This is a great opportunity for existing and potential landlords to learn about the incentives and benefits of partnering with the City of Roseville and Placer County voucher programs,” said Roseville Housing Manager Danielle Foster.

The workshop is designed for property owners interested in renting units, rooms or shared housing; property management representatives; landlords currently renting or considering renting in Placer County; and tenants or potential tenants who want to know their rights and responsibilities.

“Property owners with an empty room or unit are highly encouraged to attend our workshop,” said principal planner Shawna Purvines. “Renting these unused spaces is an excellent opportunity to provide relief to the ongoing housing shortage and can provide property owners extra income.”

The workshop, presented by Legal Services of Northern California, will include:

An overview of landlord-tenant law in California

Best practices and emerging issues such as zoning, permits, rights, responsibilities disability rights and reasonable accommodations

Sample housing case scenarios

Affordable housing programs

Owner incentives

Question and answer session

Workshop details:

When: Wednesday, June 19, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Placer County Community Development Resource Center, 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

The event is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.