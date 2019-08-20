Fueling up still more costly than 2018

Roseville, CA- The good news is that gas prices have been steadily declining over the past few and very busy travel months. The not so good news is that gas prices still remain higher than a year ago, according to industry trackers.

Lowest prices in Roseville and Rocklin

In Roseville, current low prices are reported at Costco for $3.29 gallon for regular unleaded, while over in Rocklin the Shell station at 5500 Schriber Way & Sierra College Blvd is reporting prices at $3.35 per gallon.

Sacramento

Sacramento gas prices have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations. Gas prices in Sacramento are 10.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 6.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento is priced at $3.04/g today while the most expensive is $4.45/g, a difference of $1.41/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.81/g while the highest is $5.09/g, a difference of $2.28/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today. The national average is down 17.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Sacramento and the national average going back a decade:

August 19, 2018: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 19, 2017: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 19, 2016: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

August 19, 2015: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 19, 2014: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

August 19, 2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 19, 2012: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

August 19, 2011: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 19, 2010: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 19, 2009: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Stockton- $3.36/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

Modesto- $3.44/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g.

Oakland- $3.63/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.66/g.

“For a surprising fifth straight week, the national average has declined, ushering in lower gas prices to every state and providing relief to consumers who’ve watched the stock market tank, but of for the same reason oil prices have plunged,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices. As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we’ll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead. For now I believe we’ll see more moves to the downside for most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches.”