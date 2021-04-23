Wendy Gerig retiring after 27 years

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Wendy Gerig, CEO of the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce, announced her retirement today, effective December 1, 2021 – 28 years to the day after starting with the organization.

Gerig has served as Roseville Area Chamber CEO since December 1993 after serving as Executive Director of the Benicia Chamber of Commerce. In her tenure with the Roseville Area Chamber, Gerig grew her organization adding Roseville-staples, such as the annual SPLASH event, to enrich Chamber members and the greater Roseville Area community.

“I am excited about what retirement has in store for me.” Wendy Gerig

Gerig also twice led her team to secure the prestigious Five-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, both in 2014 and 2019. Less than one percent of chambers nationwide have received this distinction, and the Roseville Area Chamber is the only chamber in Northern California to have earned this recognition. Five-Star Accreditation is a result of excellence in chamber planning, community involvement, sound financial practices, and advocacy efforts.

“Wendy has been an outstanding leader of the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce,” said John Mason, 2021 Chamber President and partner at Gurnee Mason Rushford Bonotto & Forestiere, LLP. “Over the past 27 years she has served as a tireless advocate for Roseville Area businesses, large and small alike. The person we hire to take Wendy’s place as CEO will have very large shoes to fill!”

“I am excited about what retirement has in store for me” stated Gerig. “I have been so proud to serve our members for the past 27 years, and when I reflect back on my time with the Chamber this quote by Steve Jobs sums it up for me: ‘Your work is going to fill a large part of your life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.’ Thank you Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce!”

Additionally, under Gerig’s tenure the Leadership Roseville program was started, serving to educate and develop 25 years of community leaders equipped with a spirit of cooperation and the drive to address future community challenges. Notably, forty percent of the City of Roseville’s current boards and commissions are filled with Leadership Roseville graduates.

“The Chamber has had consistent collaboration and strong engagement with the City under Wendy’s leadership,” said Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey. “Our community thrives in this environment, in which our city government and business community share mutual respect and realize a common vision for our quality of life.”

A search for the chamber’s new CEO will begin immediately with the expectation to have a new CEO by year end.