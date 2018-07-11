Nearly 800 Youth Swimmers to Compete July 19-22 at the Roseville Aquatics Complex

Roseville,CA – On July 19-22 the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) will showcase nearly 800 swimmers competing at the Bill Rose Classic. California Capital Aquatics (CCA) and Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) will host this highly competitive swim meet that brings more than 40 Sierra Nevada Swimming (SNS) teams to Placer Valley.

Preliminary races are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. each day of this four-day meet with warm-ups starting at 7 a.m. Swimmers in age groups 8-under through 18-years-old will be participating and all have to meet qualifying times to compete. Most events will follow the trials and finals format with the prelim trials in the morning and the top eight fastest swimmers from each event invited back for the finals in the afternoon.

“We are excited to host our Local Swimming Committee Championships in one of the best facilities on the West Coast,” commented Justin Brosseau, Head Coach for CCA. “Our Summer Sanders Meet was FAST and we expect the same for this meet, I’m sure a lot of best times and new meet records will be recorded!”

Bill Rose Classic

Originally the Bill Rose Classic was referred to as the Sierra Nevada Long Course Junior Olympics, however in 2016 SNS wanted to bring distinction to Bill Rose for his outstanding dedication to USA Swimming. Rose has been an instrumental member of USA Swimming for more than 30 years serving as a timer, stroke and turn judge, starter, deck referee, administrative referee and more. He is also a highly decorated official in USA swimming and has served as an official in several Olympic Trials for the United States.

There is no fee for spectators so come on down and see these fast youth swimmers in action! Dave Dawgs snack bar will be open and have food and beverages available to purchase. The RAC is located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. in Roseville. We hope to see you there!