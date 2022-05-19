Recreational swimming starts May 28 by reservation only

Roseville, Calif.- The Recreation Pool and Play Pool are currently under construction at the Roseville Aquatics Complex. The city is replacing the old slide that reached its end of life and are adding a new nature themed spray ground where the old play pool used to be.

Unfortunately, Roseville is experiencing delays related to availability of critical equipment, experiencing labor shortages, and unforeseen site conditions related to the existing pool structure. At this time, they anticipate these delays to impact the availability of the recreation pool, water slide, and spray ground this summer. They do not have an anticipated date for completion other than we are hopeful everything will be completed sometime this summer.

The Roseville Aquatics Complex opens for recreational swim beginning May 28 by reservation only due to ongoing construction*:

Saturday-Sunday**: 1:00-5:00pm by reservation only

Competition Pool only

Lap lanes available during this time

Recreation Pool, slide, and spray ground are closed due to construction.

Please check back May 20, for reservation information

General Admission for ages 2+: $6

Admission for those ages 2 and under: FREE with adult admission

**Special Hours (additional recreational swim times)

May 30

Recreational Swim: 1:00-5:00pm

June 4, June 18, June 25

Recreational Swim: 3:30-7:30pm

July 4

Recreational Swim: 1:00-5:00pm

Full Facility Closures

**Full Facility Closures (no recreational swim) on the following dates: June 10-12, July 16-17, July 21-24

Pending completion of the Roseville Aquatics Complex construction, additional hours may be added beginning June 13. Please check this website after May 25, for additional updates regarding hours.

