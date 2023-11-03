Pioneer Quilters Guild hosts annual event November 10 & 11

Roseville, Calif.- The annual Quilt Show and Sale in Roseville returns to Mahany Fitness Center just in time for the 2023 holiday season!

Join us November 10- 11 as The Pioneer Quilters Guild hosts their annual Quilt Show and Sale! A non-profit quilt organization of quilt artists that rely on their annual quilt show for fundraising for our community and furthering the education of quilting and fiber arts.

Come explore handcrafted quilts, preemie blankets, holiday stockings and quilted placemats and more for various charitable organizations within our community.

Quilt Show and Sale

Quilts on Display

Quilts for Sale

Boutique

Vendors

Door Prizes!

Raffle Baskets

Lunch Available

Know & Go!

November 10-11, 2023

Friday 10AM to 5PM ~ Saturday 10AM to 4PM

FREE Parking

Admission $10 – good for both days

Children 12 and under are FREE

Mahany Fitness Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, Calif. 95747

Learn more at https://pioneerquiltersguild.org/

The boutique at our quilt show is very popular because of the high-quality, handmade items we have for sale. We have everything from jam to jewelry, seasonal decorations, baby items, decorative and useful items for the household, scarves, aprons and gift items.