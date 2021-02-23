Information on Federal Housing Choice Vouchers

Roseville, CA- Property owners, your participation in the federal Housing Choice Voucher program could mean guaranteed income for your rental property and a chance to help our nations’ veterans.

You can learn more about the program at a free, three-day virtual symposium hosted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) March 2-4. The symposium will provide information about HUD voucher assistance programs, including the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) programs.

Symposium Topics & Registration

The symposium topics are listed below. Click on the titles to register. Separate registration is required for each day.

Roseville & Rocklin

Under these programs in Roseville and Rocklin, the tenant pays a portion of the rent and the Roseville Housing Authority pays a portion. The Housing Authority’s portion is guaranteed, on-time and paid directly to the landlord via direct deposit.

The Housing Authority inspects the units every two years and re-examines the tenants’ income annually or when there are changes in the household composition or income. The portion of the rent paid through the voucher can then be adjusted to keep the tenant housed and the rent fully paid.

If you rent to a VASH participant, you are also helping end homelessness for our nation’s veterans.