Reopening with private watch parties, health and safety protocols

Roseville, CA- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., movie theatre company, is reopening its Century Roseville 14 and Blue Oaks Century Theatres locations on Friday, Sept. 11.

The theatres reopen just in time to welcome this year’s newest films, Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and, of course, the much-anticipated Tenet by Christopher Nolan. Tickets are on sale now.

Guests are also invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99. All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

All information about the Company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets on sale and more, can be found at www.cinemark.com.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 11

WHERE: Century Roseville 14 and XD

1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661

Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD

6692 Lone Tree Blvd, Rocklin CA 95765

Health & Safety

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority.

All Cinemark theatres will reopen with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.

Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Safety measures