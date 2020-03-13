Coronavirus precautions impact local events

Roseville, CA- Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to cancel large gatherings and the continued precautions to stem the spread of Coronavirus, many local events and gatherings are being postponed and cancelled.

This is a partial list of postponed and cancelled events. Be sure to check with the event organizer to verify if your event is impacted.

Postponement and Cancellations

All Placer County Schools closed through Spring Break

All Event @Grounds have been postponed through March 31

San Juan Unified closed until April 13

All Sacramento County school closed

Placer County libraries programming suspended until March 31, subject to extension

Rescheduled to Aug 8th : Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner & Dance

: Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner & Dance Rescheduled to June 11: A Touch of Understanding’s The Evening of Insight

Roseville: Celebrity Chili Cook-Off

Rocklin: Holocaust Survivor Speech

Rescheduled to April 10, 2021: Rocklin: The Beverly Hillbillies Ball

Rocklin: The Beverly Hillbillies Ball Many Local Church Services

Many Local Sporting Events

Seniors First Programs

Twelve Bridges Library will be closed March 14, 16, & 17

All Lincoln Recreation Programs cancelled until April 1

Roseville Parks & Recreation programs through March 31

City of Roseville Career Fair

PCOE Job Fair @Grounds

Submit report

Report cancellations and postponed local events here.