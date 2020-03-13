Coronavirus precautions impact local events
Roseville, CA- Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to cancel large gatherings and the continued precautions to stem the spread of Coronavirus, many local events and gatherings are being postponed and cancelled.
This is a partial list of postponed and cancelled events. Be sure to check with the event organizer to verify if your event is impacted.
Postponement and Cancellations
- All Placer County Schools closed through Spring Break
- All Event @Grounds have been postponed through March 31
- San Juan Unified closed until April 13
- All Sacramento County school closed
- Placer County libraries programming suspended until March 31, subject to extension
- Rescheduled to Aug 8th: Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner & Dance
- Rescheduled to June 11: A Touch of Understanding’s The Evening of Insight
- Roseville: Celebrity Chili Cook-Off
- Rocklin: Holocaust Survivor Speech
- Rescheduled to April 10, 2021: Rocklin: The Beverly Hillbillies Ball
- Many Local Church Services
- Many Local Sporting Events
- Seniors First Programs
- Twelve Bridges Library will be closed March 14, 16, & 17
- All Lincoln Recreation Programs cancelled until April 1
- Roseville Parks & Recreation programs through March 31
- City of Roseville Career Fair
- PCOE Job Fair @Grounds