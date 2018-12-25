Christmas Tree Drop Off

Roseville, CA- Recycled Christmas trees in Roseville get used locally in landscaped areas like our city parks.

We’ve updated dates, locations and important info for the 2018- 2019 holiday season.

Roseville

There are three easy ways to recycle your tree:

GREEN WASTE BIN

Place unflocked trees in your green waste bin. Remove all branches and cut the trunk into sizes small enough to fit within the bin. Make sure the tree fits completely within the bin with the lid closed. This is the most cost effective disposal solution which reduces city costs and helps keep your utility rates low.

DROP OFF SITES Take unflocked trees to one of the City’s Christmas tree drop-off sites on any of the following dates: December 29-30, 2018, January 5-6 or January 12-13, 2019. Be sure to remove all tree stands, lights and ornaments before dropping off the tree.

Maidu Park – 1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661

Mahany Park – 1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville

Saugstad Park – 100 Buljan Drive, Roseville

ROSEVILLE BOY SCOUTS

Community service and fundraiser, Roseville Boy Scouts of America troops will pick up Christmas trees throughout the city on the following dates for 2018-2019.

December 28 & 29 January 5 & 6

Place your tree at the curb before 10:00 a.m. Donations (in the form of cash or preferably check made out to the Boy Scouts of America). If you do make a donation, please place the check in any envelope labeled “BSA Tree Pickup” and tape it to your front door. For more information visit the Roseville Boy Scout’s Christmas Tree pick up webpage. http://rsvlboyscouts.weebly.com/

Rocklin

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING & PICKUP

When it’s time to take down the Christmas tree, Rocklin residents have a couple convenient drop-off locations available.

December 26, 2018 – January 8, 2019