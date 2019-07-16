Maidu Park and Foskett Park Gear Up

Roseville, CA- On July 21-27 the USA Softball 14U Class A Girls Fastpitch National Championship will take place at Maidu Park in Roseville and Foskett Park in Lincoln. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be partnering with USA Softball of Sacramento to bring this prestigious, week-long event to Placer Valley.

Commissioner of USA Softball of Sacramento, Jeff Dubchansky explained what an honor it is to be selected to host this high-level tournament, “This event is considered one of the Big Six National Championships in the USA Softball family and teams are expected from many of our 50 states with current entries from Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Washington and of course Northern Calif.”

Opening Ceremonies

Opening Ceremonies will take place on Sunday, July 21 at Maidu Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Pool Play Games are scheduled for Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 and will start at 9 a.m. each day. Teams will play three games over the course of these two days which do count toward the tournament seeding.

A Skills Competition is being offered on Tuesday, July 23 at Maidu Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. which is designed to give the players a break from games and have fun! All tournament players are invited to participate at the various Skills Competition stations that include Around-The-Horn, Base Running, Hitting, Throwing for Accuracy and Pitching.

On Wednesday, July 24 the Double Elimination Games start at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the week with the semi-finals and championship rounds scheduled for Saturday, July 27. Please go to usasoftballsacramento.org for schedules and standings.

Free for spectators

Admission is free for all spectators so come out and see these incredible athletes bring their softball “A” game to the fields in Roseville and Lincoln We hope to see you there.