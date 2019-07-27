Western National Championships kick off July 30

Roseville, CA- Senior Softball-USA’s (SSUSA) 19th Annual Western National Championships is swinging into Lincoln and Roseville on July 30 to Aug. 4. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be partnering with SSUSA to bring this prestigious event back to Placer Valley with a record-breaking number of teams this year.

There are a whopping 135 teams coming from all throughout California and many other western states including Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Idaho for this week-long tournament. Between both the Men’s and Women’s teams there are 10 different divisions starting at 40 years old and up.

“Senior Softball is so excited to welcome 135 teams to the Western National Championships as they begin their journey to the Triple Grand Slam in Las Vegas this September,” stated SSUSA’s Executive Director Fran Dowell.

“We know the teams will enjoy this beautiful area, the top-notch facilities and of course the great competition,” Dowell elaborated. “We are so thankful for our wonderful partnership with Placer Valley Tourism that helps make all of this possible!”

Games will be played at Foskett Park in Lincoln from July 30 to Aug. 4 and at Maidu Park in Roseville from Friday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 4. Admission is free for all spectators and the competition promises to be fierce.